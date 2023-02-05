Black businesses helping expand Omaha’s local economy

Black businesses are growing in Omaha
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christi Ballard’s Status boutique gives Omaha the chance to tap into the finer things. For 20 years, the Omaha native has made luxury her business.

“Anything you spend your money on is a luxury. But I just really loved handbags,” Ballard said.

Ballard once sold her items at pop-up shops. She said if it wasn’t for community support during that time, it would have been tough to reach success.

“We all have to start and we all need help. We cannot do this necessarily by ourselves and if someone say they’re doing it by themselves, I would challenge that.”

Karine Sokpoh is the CEO of the Midlands African Chamber of Commerce. Since 2020, nearly 200 black and minority businesses have become members.

With the help of their Pitch Black Accelerator program and competition, entrepreneurs are overcoming hurdles that often keep businesses from growing.

“It’s lack of access to coaching, lack of access to capital, lack of access to networking,” said Sokpoh.

Jamil Djibril Bah-Traore, owner of House of Bah, won Pitch Black in 2021. Since then, his ability to educate and serve through African fusion cuisine has taken off.

“It opens up your eyes to what’s possible for you. The sky is the limit,” he said when asked about the impact of the Pitch Black competition.

Both Bah-Traore and Ballard tell 6 News it’s important to show aspiring Black business owners what can be achieved and you don’t have to leave Omaha to do it.

“We set the stage for others. So, the next generation knows that it’s possible. You can also do it. You can make it,” said Bah-Traore.

The winner of the Pitch Black competition receives up to $15,000 toward their business and contestants get $1,000 toward start-up costs.

This year’s participants have already been selected.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An airplane makes an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport on Feb. 4, 2023 (John Grinvalds)
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Lincoln
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Union Omaha is hoping to get a new stadium
Union Omaha looking to build new soccer stadium
A surveillance camera image shows the guman removing his coat inside a Target store in west...
Omaha Target shooting: Police detail timeline of events
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Dems decide to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary

Latest News

More clouds, still mild Monday
A local dance team is making history by attending a major competition
Burke Westview Dance Team makes it to National Dance Team Championship finals, first time in OPS history
A local dance team is making history by attending a major competition
Burke Dance Team makes history attending competition
A fire at a strip mall had multiple people calling 911 and reporting heavy black smoke Sunday...
Omaha Fire crews tackle fire at strip mall