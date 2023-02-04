Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Feb. 3

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a woman found dead, an arrest in a flashing case, and the quick police response to an active shooter at a Target.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Feb. 3.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment

Cold weather is considered one factor in the woman’s death.

A woman was found dead outside an Omaha apartment Sunday morning

5. Family of Target shooting suspect speaks with 6 News

The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help.

6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle.

4. Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead

Police said the circumstances of her death were not suspicious.

A missing Plattsmouth woman has been found dead.

3. Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher

The tipster, who doesn’t want to be named, spotted the public indecency suspect and called 911 after remembering our 6 On Your Side report at just the right time.

A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer.

2. Two OPD officers shot, third person killed

A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility.

An officer-involved shooting ended with one person dead Monday night

1. Police respond to west Omaha Target store after shots fired

A 32-year-old man started firing a semi-automatic rifle inside a west Omaha Target. Police responded within minutes and shot him.

Omaha Police has released the timeline of events in the shooting at a west Omaha Target store.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

1. Police responding to west Omaha Target store
2. Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
3. Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
4. TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
5. 41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
6. Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. La Vista sports complex

5. Coach poses as player

4. All-you-can-fly

3. Celcius settlement

2. NFL merchandise

1. Cindy Williams death

