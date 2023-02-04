Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Feb. 3
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a woman found dead, an arrest in a flashing case, and the quick police response to an active shooter at a Target.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Feb. 3.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
Cold weather is considered one factor in the woman’s death.
5. Family of Target shooting suspect speaks with 6 News
The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help.
4. Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
Police said the circumstances of her death were not suspicious.
3. Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher
The tipster, who doesn’t want to be named, spotted the public indecency suspect and called 911 after remembering our 6 On Your Side report at just the right time.
2. Two OPD officers shot, third person killed
A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility.
1. Police respond to west Omaha Target store after shots fired
A 32-year-old man started firing a semi-automatic rifle inside a west Omaha Target. Police responded within minutes and shot him.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. La Vista sports complex
5. Coach poses as player
4. All-you-can-fly
3. Celcius settlement
2. NFL merchandise
1. Cindy Williams death
