Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Feb. 3

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Feb. 3.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Cold weather is considered one factor in the woman’s death.

A woman was found dead outside an Omaha apartment Sunday morning

The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help.

6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle.

Police said the circumstances of her death were not suspicious.

A missing Plattsmouth woman has been found dead.

The tipster, who doesn’t want to be named, spotted the public indecency suspect and called 911 after remembering our 6 On Your Side report at just the right time.

A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer.

A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility.

An officer-involved shooting ended with one person dead Monday night

A 32-year-old man started firing a semi-automatic rifle inside a west Omaha Target. Police responded within minutes and shot him.

Omaha Police has released the timeline of events in the shooting at a west Omaha Target store.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

