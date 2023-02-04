Samuel Bak Museum gallery set to open at UNO

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center and the University of Nebraska-Omaha will hold a gallery opening tomorrow at Aksarben Village, near the Scott Campus. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Bak is a world-renowned artist and Holocaust survivor.

Bak’s surrealist paintings encourage reflection and conversation around human rights. He hopes the gallery will better prepare students with a sense of purpose, civic responsibility, and cultural awareness.

“They all understand that we shouldn’t have any illusions,” Bak said. “We live in a very complex world, but men can do something to overcome the very destructive elements which are in the nature of every human being.”

This installation is the first phase in a long-term development of a permanent home on UNO’s campus for more than 500 of Bak’s works. The event is open to the public, but you must RSVP.

