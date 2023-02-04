Millard school funding vote to take place later this month

Millard Public Schools is putting a tax levy limit question before voters next month.
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – About 75,000 voters in the Millard school district will be receiving a ballot in the mail later this month.

It’s a yes or no question about whether the district should be allowed to continue to levy taxes greater than what the current law allows. The district’s five-year permission to do that is expiring and it wants to continue to have that power for another five years.

Signs all around the Millard school district urge people to “Vote Yes”. It’s not so much that the district wants more money but instead, it does not want to lose the funding it currently receives.

The average home price in Millard is $300,000. That homeowner is now paying just under $120 in additional school taxes each year as the district is using 3.79 cents of its override authority. If voters say yes it could use up to 9 cents, which would increase the typical tax bill by $270 instead of $120.

Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, which is a watchdog group that in the past has been against school bond issues, is encouraging voters to approve the levy override.

“First of all, the Millard school district over the years has been frugal with taxpayer dollars. Also, we’ve taken a look at what the levy override would pay for and we believe the items they want the extra money for are necessities,” said Doug Kagan, President of the Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom.

The district has been urging residents to watch a presentation from Superintendent Dr. John Schwartz on the school district website.

Schwartz warns that if voters say no, the district will have to find about $5 million in cuts to staff and programs. In addition, Schwartz points out that Millard currently does not even spend half of its upper limit of the levy override.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse provided a sample ballot to 6 News. The ballot will be arriving in people’s mailboxes the week of Feb. 21.

All ballots must be turned in by Tuesday, March 14 at 5 p.m. The counting will then begin.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uncle of Target Shooting suspect
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree
A surveillance camera image shows 32-year-old Joseph Jones walking into a Target store in west...
Omaha Target shooting: Law enforcement aware suspect had history of mental health issues
Omaha police released surveillance photos of Joseph Jones, 32, the man they say terrorized...
West Omaha Target store reopens after shooting
Omaha Police released body camera footage of the incident leading up to the fatal shooting of...
PHOTOS: Omaha Police release body camera images of fatal shooting at storage facility

Latest News

Federal court sentences Nebraska residents to prison for drug, firearm crimes
The City of Council Bluffs is taking action on vacant properties.
Council Bluffs city council takes actions on vacant properties
Millard Public Schools is putting a tax levy limit question before voters next month.
Millard Public Schools to put tax levy to voters
The City of Council Bluffs has launched a program to help register vacant properties.
Council Bluffs reminds property owners of vacant property registration program