Grover Ice Rink reopens after ceiling collapse

An ice rink reopens after a ceiling collapse earlier this week
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Grover Ice Rink is back open Saturday after a ceiling collapse forced skaters off the ice earlier this week.

Monday a pipe connected to the ice rink’s sprinkler system burst, causing hundreds of gallons of water to fall onto the ice.

Staff noticed the leak right away and no one was on the ice when it came crashing down.

After several days of repairing pipes and the ceiling, the ice is back open for ice skating and hockey.

“I never had any doubt that our team would get it fixed in a hurry, but it certainly feels good to be done and I’m looking forward to getting back to normal,” said Grover Ice General Manager Even Schinasi.

All classes and programs at the rink are now back to normal. Staff says there is some discoloration on the ice due to the water and debris that fell, but it’s perfectly safe to skate over.

