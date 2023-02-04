Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A weekend warm up on the way!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Friday we are looking ahead to a warm up! S breezes keep temperatures from cooling too much overnight and we’ll start Saturday in the mid 20s... from here we warm into the 50s for the Metro! Mid 50s are expected to the S, 40s and 30s to the N.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

The warm up is thanks to a ridge of high pressure that builds in from the W. Highs will keep to the mid to upper 40s and 50s with it around... We’ll stay exceptionally mild through Monday.

Warming back up (wowt)

Our next system passes just to our SE Monday providing only a slight chance of a shower in the Metro... we do cool behind it with a drop back to the mid 40s... ouor next system to watch moves in from the S midweek but may be a miss for us.

10 day forecast (wowt)

