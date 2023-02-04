David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly start, great February afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper teens to around 20 degrees. A light southeast breeze is still dropping wind chills into the singe digits at times, but conditions improve quickly today. We will continue to see partly sunny skies along with a steady south to southwest breeze helping temperatures to warm quite a bit. We should be into the 40s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s. That should put us nearly 20 degrees above average for early February. With mostly clear skies, temperatures do cool off quickly after sunset, falling into the 30s by 8pm.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

The mild weather will stick around through the weekend, though a west to northwest breeze may cost us a couple degrees for Sunday. After starting off in the upper 20s, Sunday afternoon should still see highs topping out around 50 degrees, well above average for this time of year. Winds will mostly be light, so still a decent day to get outdoors.

Temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

More clouds and windier weather is expected on Monday. A few light showers or some patchy drizzle is possible, but with gusty southwest winds the mild temperatures stick around. Highs on Monday still climb to around 50 degrees, not bad for February. We’ll see more sunshine again by Tuesday and Wednesday, though temperatures drop a few degrees. Only a few though, as highs remain in the mid to upper 40s. Our next chance for any rain or snow should hold off until Wednesday night or Thursday, dropping temperatures a little more for the end of next week.

