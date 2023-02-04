David’s Evening Forecast - More mild weather Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plenty of sunshine this morning helped temperatures to quickly warm into the 40s and 50s around the metro. A few high clouds this afternoon keep us from reaching our full potential, but most of the metro saw high temperatures in the low and middle 50s. Not bad for February! The high clouds in our skies will slide east this evening, allowing temperatures to fall off fairly quickly. Expect us to be in the 30s by 7pm. Thankfully winds will be on the lighter side this evening, so wind chills should not be a major factor.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Overnight temperatures fall off into the middle 20s, so we will see a chilly start to Sunday morning. However, we still start off around 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Expect mainly sunny skies in the morning helping to bring us another quick warm-up. Temperatures should be in the low to mid-40s by the lunch hour in the metro. However, a north breeze will be pushing colder air our direction. This means areas north of I-80 will only see highs in the low 40s and upper 30s. We should still reach the upper 40s in the metro before some clouds and the colder air begins to arrive. The cool push will not be overly strong, as temperatures Sunday night only fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Gusty south winds will kick in on Monday, some gusts of 30 to 40mph will be possible. We will see cloudy skies during the morning hours with some patchy drizzle not out of the question. The drizzle should clear with some sunshine in the afternoon. The gusty south to southwest winds will pull mild air back into our area, with highs pushing toward 50 degrees once again.

High Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid-40s. Our next chance for any significant rain or snow holds off until Wednesday night into Thursday. At the moment, forecast data holds most of the moisture to our south, but any shift in the path of the system could bring some potentially significant amounts of rain or snow to our area by Thursday morning, so stay tuned as the details get ironed out. Mild weather returns behind that system with highs back into the 40s by the upcoming weekend.

Potential mid-week storm (WOWT)

