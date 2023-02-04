Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport on Saturday.

Online reports confirm that the airplane is United Flight 1888 from Chicago to Las Vegas.

The plane landed at 11:41 a.m. without incident. All passengers were evacuated safely. LNK officials said a relief aircraft is on its way from Chicago to pick up the passengers.

The exact cause for the incident is still under investigation.

