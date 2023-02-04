Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport

An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport.
An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport.(John Grinvalds)
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport on Saturday.

Online reports confirm that the airplane is United Flight 1888 from Chicago to Las Vegas.

The plane landed at 11:41 a.m. without incident. All passengers were evacuated safely. LNK officials said a relief aircraft is on its way from Chicago to pick up the passengers.

The exact cause for the incident is still under investigation.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected with 10/11 NOW for the latest information.

