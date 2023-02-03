Thursday Feb. 2 COVID-19 update: Wastewater data indicates increasing cases in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Nebraska data snapshot

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates generally each week via its Respiratory Illness Dashboard, found on the Nebraska Public Health Atlas. That dashboard does not include data on COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths, hospital capacity, or vaccinations.

DEATHS: The CDC data tracker reported 14 COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska for the week ending Jan. 25.

The state had reported 4,746 COVID-19 deaths as of Jan. 25, with a death rate of 245 deaths per 100,000 people.

CASES: The CDC data tracker reported 800 COVID-19 cases in Nebraska in the week ending Jan. 25; and a case rate of 28,935 cases per 100,000 people.

The state has recorded 559,717 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

POSITIVITY: Testing numbers across the state was about the same this week compared to last week. The week ending Saturday showed 9,530 tests conducted — about 40 fewer than the previous week. In the same time period, positivity rates fell from 9.1% to 8.4% — about 2.5% higher than the same time in 2021, but about half what it was this time last year.

About a month ago, it was 10%; two months ago, it was 14.3%. The highest recorded positivity rates during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have been 23.2% at the end of April 2020 and 23.4% in mid-January 2022.

VACCINATIONS: CDC data indicates that 66.1% of Nebraskans have completed a primary COVID vaccination series.

Update on local flu & RSV trends

Influenza numbers, also available on the state DHHS dashboard, continued to decline in the past week, as did the number of tests conducted. The positivity rate as of Saturday, Jan. 14, was 7.4% among 3,616 tests, down from an adjusted 12.3% among 4,553 tests the week prior. That trend was the opposite a year ago, when more than 8,000 tests showed a 4.8% positivity rate.

RSV positivity fell from an adjusted 5.9% to 3.4% in the past week among a decreasing number of tests. Last week, 2,446 tests were conducted compared to 3,006 tests conducted the week before.

Pottawattamie County data snapshot

The Iowa Department of Public Health website recently removed its COVID-19 data tracking. The CDC data tracker states that it is updated on Thursdays.

DEATHS: The CDC website indicates an additional local COVID-19 death in the past week, bringing the pandemic death toll is now 349 people. The health department does not provide any demographic information or vaccination status for COVID-19 deaths.

The website also shows the pandemic death toll for all of Iowa is 10,538 people, an increase of 30 people in the past week.

CASES & POSITIVITY: The CDC data indicates 25 cases were reported in the past week ending Wednesday. CDC data showed that transmission is low in Pottawattamie County; but no positivity rate data has been updated since mid-January 2022.

The website also shows that the average per 100,000 people in the county is 26.8 cases, down from 32.3 cases reported a couple weeks ago.

No CDC wastewater surveillance data is available for Pottawattamie County. The only western Iowa county with such data is Woodbury County in northwest Iowa, which shows a sewershed level of 1,303 (or 44.2% current virus levels).

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The CDC data as of Monday shows two patients with COVID-19 were admitted in the past week. The data also shows 1% of hospitalized patients have COVID-19, down from 2.2% about two weeks ago; and 0.5% of ICU patients have COVID-19, down from 4% a couple weeks ago.

VACCINATIONS: Vaccination data available from the CDC has remained stagnant, showing 60.7% of the county’s population have received their primary vaccination series.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: The local health department reported three COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

“A man and two women, all of them over 75 years of age, have died and all had been vaccinated,” the DCHD report states.

Douglas County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,274 people. A year ago, the local death toll had just surpassed 1,000.

CASES: DCHD also reported Thursday that 113 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Monday’s report.

The most recent case numbers lowered the seven-day average from 36 cases to 34, the lowest it’s been since April. The DCHD dashboard indicated the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people was at 41.7 cases as of Wednesday, down from 44.5 cases reported earlier this week. About a year ago, DCHD was reporting 830.2 cases per 100,000 people — a comparatively high level but on its way down from the pandemic record-high of 2,023.4 cases.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 179,628 cases. The Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard also indicates that the number of reinfections for a rotating seven days ending Saturday, Jan. 28 was 71 cases, up from 52 reported a week prior.

A year ago, DCHD was reporting about 1,250 new cases.

POSITIVITY RATE: The DCHD dashboard on Monday indicated the community level remained at “low.”

The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local positivity rate fell from 10.3% to 9.9% as of Saturday, compared to 11% two weeks ago. That percentage comes from a total of 3,348 tests processed, up from 2,290 a week ago and significantly fewer than the more than 9,000 tests performed in mid-December.

About a month ago, positivity was 13%; about two months ago, it was 12.6%. About a year ago, it was 7.9%.

On Thursday, CDC wastewater data was indicating Douglas County had a sewershed level of 921 (or a current virus level of 71%, based on population) as of Sunday, with the data trending upward since Jan. 12 after it had been declining in the weeks prior. That compares to 917 (or a current virus level of 45.4%) on a static trend for Dodge County; 1,411 (or a 7.6% virus level) on a downward trend reported in Saunders County; and 916 (or 84.25% virus level) on an upward trend in Platte County.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Wednesday, area hospitals were caring for 93 COVID-19 patients, down from 100 reported Monday. Of the current patients, four were in pediatrics, 10 patients were in ICUs, and six patients were on ventilators.

Additionally, six adult patients were awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test.

A year ago, DCHD was reporting 415 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Wednesday, hospitals were 87% full with 231 beds available, down from 277 reported Monday. Area ICUs were 77% full with 65 beds available, up from 33 reported Monday. Pediatric ICUs were 80% full with nine beds available, four more than Monday’s report.

A year ago, local hospitals were 89% full with 158 beds available; ICUs were 84% full with 48 beds available; and pediatric ICUs were 80% full with 26 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: The data on the DCHD dashboard showed mostly stagnant vaccination data. To date, 11,288 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 11.4% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups mostly remained static: 69% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated with 62% of eligible residents, ages 12 and older, receiving their booster or additional doses. Of youth ages 5-11, 42.8% are vaccinated; and 70.6% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

