SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m.

The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building. A 10/11 reporter on scene said it appears the driver is okay.

The restaurant wasn’t scheduled to open until noon and it doesn’t appear there were any employees inside at the time.

The owners expect the restaurant to be closed through the weekend.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

