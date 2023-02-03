Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid Friday before a wonderful weekend!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are down near zero this Friday morning and any bit wind will drop the wind chill below zero. Thankfully the wind isn’t that strong this morning.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)
Wind Chill Friday
Wind Chill Friday(WOWT)

With our highs in the upper 20s this afternoon it will feel a bit better with all the sunshine. It will feel even better heading into the weekend! I expect highs in the 50s for many of us Saturday, especially in areas near and south of Omaha where there is little to no snow cover. It will be colder in the 30s and 40s north of Omaha where you have several inches of snow on the ground.

Saturday High
Saturday High(WOWT)

With a little bit more of a north breeze Sunday we’ll likely be a bit cooler but I still expect upper 40s for afternoon highs.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

