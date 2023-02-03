LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Omaha zoo unveils plans for renovating orangutan habitat

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is planning to unveil plans for its next big project.

The zoo is getting ready to transform its orangutan habitat into the Hubbard Orangutan Forest. Zoo officials will reveal more details, including information on fund-raising efforts for the orangutan exhibit upgrade, during a news conference on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

