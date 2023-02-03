Omaha to unveil new art exhibit Friday celebrating Black History Month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is celebrating Black History Month with a new art exhibit.

According to the City of Omaha’s Human Rights and Relations Department, the City is partnering with the Great Plains Black History Museum and the UNO Black Studies Department to host an art exhibit in the rotunda of the Omaha/Douglas Civic Center.

The exhibit will be open throughout February, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The art and video experiences featured there will change weekly.

“Black History Month honors the triumphs, tribulations, struggles, and celebrations of Black Americans,” said Gerald M. Kuhn II, the Director of the Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department. “Black history is American history. Black History Month serves as a celebration and reminder that as we honor the achievements of generations past, we must also still confront the injustices that remain today.”

The Human Rights and Relations Department will unveil the exhibit Friday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m.

In addition, the Human Rights and Relations Department plans to have more interactive displays in the future for Women’s Her-story Month, LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, and others.

