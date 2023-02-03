Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson

By Mark Haggar
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - The Stanton County Sheriff said a 19-year-old from Schuyler lost his life in a northeast Nebraska crash around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

The accident occurred on Hwy 15 and 822nd Road on the Stanton/Colfax County line, northeast of Clarkson. The investigation by the Stanton and Colfax County Sheriff’s offices indicates that a Toyota SUV was northbound on Hwy 15 when it suddenly turned left off the highway towards 822nd Road and directly into the path of a southbound pickup that had no time to attempt to avoid the collision.

The driver of the SUV, Jeyco Gonzalez of Schuyler, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The driver of the southbound pickup, Tyler Regan, 24 of O’Neill was extricated from the wreckage by Clarkson Fire and Rescue and transported to the West Point hospital where he was stabilized and then taken by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for treatment of his severe injuries.

The accident scene blocked a portion of Hwy 15 for more than three hours. Seatbelts and airbags did deploy in the Regan pickup. The collision caused the front transaxle of the SUV to detach from the frame and it ended up in a ditch off the roadway. Gonzalez was operating the SUV with a revoked license, according to the release. Stanton County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene. Both vehicles were destroyed in the high-speed impact.

