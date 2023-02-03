Nebraska governor waives hours regulations on fuel truckers, citing shortage

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday issued an executive order “in response to regional fuel shortages” waiving some rules on truckers hauling fuels.

“The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel,” the news release from the governor’s office states.

The order, which remains in effect through the end of February, does state that drivers who notify their employers that they need rest are to be allowed at least 10 hours to be off-duty before they’re required to return to driving.

Read the executive order

