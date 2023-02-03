Native American sculpture to be unveiled at The RiverFront in Omaha

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s RiverFront will add an important piece of Native American history and culture next week as an addition to Lewis and Clark Landing.

The Chief Big Elk statue will be dedicated later this summer. Before it moves to its permanent home, the statue will be hosted at KANEKO downtown.

The sculpture is currently comprised of clay, with some finishing touches being added within the coming weeks. The piece will be cast in bronze before its permanent placement at the RiverFront.

The statue will be on display at KANEKO from Feb. 8 through the 12th, from 1 to 5 p.m. daily, free of charge.

The RiverFront is set to reopen late this summer, with Lewis and Clark landing and Heartland of America Park being the final phases.

