Lincoln inmate missing from corrections center

By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, inmate George Piper, 54, didn’t return to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job Thursday night.

The Lincoln Community Corrections Center is a lower custody level and lets inmates go to work, school, and church without direct supervision.

Piper is described by the Department of Correctional Services as a white man who is 6-foot-4 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who knows where he is should contact the local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Piper was sentenced on Oct. 27, 1997, to 35-52 years in prison on charges out of Red Willow and Frontier Counties including first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, burglary, and escape. Piper has a tentative release date of Nov. 19, 2023.

