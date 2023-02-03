Kansas City to open new $1.5 billion airport on Feb. 28.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The new $1.5 billion Kansas City International Airport will open on Feb. 28. City officials said Monday the opening of the single-terminal airport will be on time and on budget.

The city broke ground on the airport four years ago, after a sometimes contentious fight to replace a three-terminal airport that opened in 1972.

The terminal is the largest single infrastructure project in the city’s history. It has 40 gates, with room to expand to 50 gates. The new terminal will provide up to 50 places to eat and shop. Concessions companies are hoping to fill at least 800 jobs before the airport opens.

