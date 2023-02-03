Gov. Pillen appoints Jim Scheer to University of Nebraska Board of Regents

(KOLNKGIN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his appointment for the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Pillen says he is appointing Jim Scheer, the former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, to serve as the District 3 Regent.

“Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska,” said Pillen. “He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership.”

Scheer represented District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature from 2013 to 2021 and was elected Speaker of the Legislature in 2017. Before that, Scheer was on the Norfolk School Board when he was the mayor of Norfolk.

University of Nebraska Board of Regents District Map
University of Nebraska Board of Regents District Map(Board of Regents)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uncle of Target Shooting suspect
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree
Omaha Police released body camera footage of the incident leading up to the fatal shooting of...
PHOTOS: Omaha Police release body camera images of fatal shooting at storage facility
Omaha police released surveillance photos of Joseph Jones, 32, the man they say terrorized...
West Omaha Target store reopens after shooting
A surveillance camera image shows 32-year-old Joseph Jones walking into a Target store in west...
Omaha Target shooting: Law enforcement aware suspect had history of mental health issues

Latest News

Lincoln inmate missing from corrections center
Omaha to unveil new art exhibit Friday celebrating Black History Month
Rusty's midday update
LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Omaha zoo unveils plans for renovating orangutan habitat