Authorities investigating animal abandonment case in Lancaster County

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help figuring out who abandoned a puppy along a Lancaster County road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.

LSO said the person responsible will be cited for for littering and animal abandonment which is a class 1 misdemeanor.

“On a happy note the puppy was brought to the office to warm up and make some new friends before he heads to our friends at the Capital Humane Society,” LSO said in a tweet.

Capital Humane Society Executive Director Matt Madcharo said based on the photos, the puppy is most likely a German Shepherd/Husky mix. CHS is still waiting to get custody of the puppy.

If you have any information on this case, contact LSO at 402-441-6500.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uncle of Target Shooting suspect
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree
Omaha Police released body camera footage of the incident leading up to the fatal shooting of...
PHOTOS: Omaha Police release body camera images of fatal shooting at storage facility
Omaha police released surveillance photos of Joseph Jones, 32, the man they say terrorized...
West Omaha Target store reopens after shooting
A surveillance camera image shows 32-year-old Joseph Jones walking into a Target store in west...
Omaha Target shooting: Law enforcement aware suspect had history of mental health issues

Latest News

The Omaha Zoo unveils its plans to change its orangutan habitat
Omaha Zoo unveils plans to renovate Orangutan habitat
Gov. Pillen appoints Jim Scheer to University of Nebraska Board of Regents
Lincoln inmate missing from corrections center
Omaha to unveil new art exhibit Friday celebrating Black History Month