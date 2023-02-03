18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.

LSO posted to their twitter at 10:20 p.m. that an arrest had been made in the case, and that an 18-year-old was cited for littering and animal abandonment, which is a class-1 misdemeanor.

“On a happy note the puppy was brought to the office to warm up and make some new friends before he heads to our friends at the Capital Humane Society,” LSO said in a tweet.

Capital Humane Society Executive Director Matt Madcharo said the puppy is most likely a German Shepherd/Husky mix. CHS took custody of the puppy around 3:30 p.m. and said he is in good condition.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
A surveillance camera image shows 32-year-old Joseph Jones walking into a Target store in west...
Omaha Target shooting: Law enforcement aware suspect had history of mental health issues
22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree
A surveillance camera image shows the guman removing his coat inside a Target store in west...
Omaha Target shooting: Police detail timeline of events
The uncle of the Omaha Target shooting suspect has launched a mental health nonprofit focused...
Omaha Target shooting suspect’s uncle launching nonprofit for early intervention, mental health support

Latest News

Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly start, great February afternoon
Chilly start, great February afternoon
The City of Omaha has received an additional $34.3 million to help decontaminate lead-ridden...
EPA, HUD team with City of Omaha to decontaminate lead-ridden homes
An exhibit featuring the work of Holocaust survivor Samuel Bak will open Saturday in Aksarben...
Samuel Bak Museum gallery set to open at UNO
The City of Omaha has received an additional $34.3 million to help decontaminate lead-ridden...
EPA, HUD grant more funding to help decontaminate lead in metro homes