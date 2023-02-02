Target shooting suspect’s relatives speak with 6 News

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Larry Derksen, Jr. is the uncle of 32-year-old Joey Jones.

Jones was killed Tuesday after walking into a West Omaha Target with an AR-15 and 13 loaded magazines. He fired several rounds, but no one was hurt.

“I in no way, shape or form think he had any intention of going into that store and hurting anybody,” Derksen told 6 News.

That’s what the community knows about Joey. What they don’t know is his long history of mental health struggles. Derksen says Jones was a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic.

“It started about three years ago,” Derksen said. “He believed the cartel was after him.”

On and off, Jones would pack up and drive to other states. He was having frequent episodes and purchased guns several times.

“The ground rules were if you’re staying here, you can’t have a firearm. You have to do the right things, drugs, alcohol, see a doctor, medication,” he said. “He tried to do that for a while but the voices don’t stop.”

Family says they did what they could. They called police and pleaded with hospitals and mental health facilities.

“All they can really do is put him in the hospital for three days, keep him for three days, give medication. But when you’re in severe mental health distress and have a diagnosis like him, it wasn’t enough for him to get clear enough to make rational decisions.”

Derksen was out of town when Jones purchased an AR-15 four days before walking into Target.

“We were not aware that he had a firearm,” he said. “If we were then we would’ve tried to take it from him or call law enforcement, but even at that, how can you purchase a firearm after being hospitalized repeatedly for being a paranoid schizophrenic?”

Although he doesn’t believe Jones planned to hurt anyone, he does believe he had a motive.

“I think with his schizophrenia in his mind, it was a way of death by cop, suicide by cop, and that he would be known, that it would somehow, in his mind, the world would recognize him,” Derksen said.

Derksen and his family say they don’t excuse his behavior -- and have a message for the community.

“We hurt as a family for the pain inflicted on everyone else who was in Target. We hurt for the law enforcement officer who had to make that choice. We apologize for what happened. We regret what happened...we believe the officer did what he had to do.”

