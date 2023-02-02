Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold front barrels through sending our temps colder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures will get a chance to warm a bit today before noon but upper 20s will likely be the best we can do. A strong cold front will drag in colder air for the afternoon and bring sub zero wind chills back to the area.

Thursday Forecast (wowt)

That north wind will actually start to pick up after 10am today but it will take a couple more hours for temps to really start falling. North gusts to 30 mph will be with us right into the evening.

Wind Gust Forecast (WOWT)

Wind chills will settle into the single digits by 3pm and should fall below zero by 6pm and stay there all night.

Wind Chill (WOWT)

We’ll settle to near zero for the low by Friday morning but we should be able to rebound into the 20s by the afternoon.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

That will be the end of the cold snap and we’ll rebound in a big way for the weekend. Highs in the 40s and 50s are likely for us all.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.