OPPD dispute over trees causing static reaction among landowners

An outdated power line is being replaced to add more capacity.
A swath of trees OPPD wants to cut down to replace an aging power structure is causing electric reactions from landowners.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sparks flew almost immediately as an OPPD project team explains to three homeowners why most of their backyard trees will be cut down.

An outdated power line is being replaced to add more capacity, but these homeowners want more compassion toward trees in the easement OPPD has the right to remove and is already cutting down.

“Having a clear corridor makes it a lot safer for operations and safe for our crews as we go out,” said Jake Farrell with OPPD land management. “If something does happen, there’s less likelihood a tree would hit a power line and cause an outage.”

“No reasonable person is going to say those trees will interfere with those power lines,” says homeowner Jim Trebbien.

50 feet on either side of the power line must be cleared of all trees, regardless of height.

And the tree removal project is already buzzing along. OPPD says it has to be complete by April -- the start of the migratory bird season.

The tree clearing under the power line starts at Blondo and runs to Pacific Street, with 125 homeowners losing backyard shade.

“I guarantee you 95% of the people along here don’t know what’s starting to happen already,” said homeowner David Warren.

OPPD says starting in November, all homeowners along the easement received three phone calls until reached to notify them trees would be cut down. There were also letters sent to many of them last week.

“Would you allow us to gather the residents of this community so we have a little bit more understanding of what’s going on?,” asked HOA president Matt Garland.

“Rather than hold a full town-hall type meeting, it felt more prudent and appropriate to reach out directly to landowners,” Farrell said.

OPPD says cutting down trees in its right-of-way is the only safe way to put up a new power line and maintain it for years to come.

“Impacts of us accessing to do this are going to be significant, and we will address and work with these landowners,” Farrell said.

But homeowners complain the utility needs a better line of communication with them.

“I have two trees that will be gone that have been there 30-40 years,” Warren said.

OPPD says the old lattice-style towers built in the 1950s will be replaced by modern steel structures. The construction phase starts this fall. OPPD will have teams in neighborhoods to assess any damage to fences or property and compensate affected homeowners.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired.
Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
Police released images from surveillance cameras a day after 32-year-old Joseph Jones walked...
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Latest News

Uncle of Target Shooting suspect
Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
After violence like we've seen this week in Omaha, many people are looking to where they can...
Keeping mental health in check after community violence
6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle.
Target shooting suspect’s relatives speak with 6 News
A swath of trees OPPD wants to cut down to replace an aging power structure is causing electric...
OPPD cutting down trees, causing controversy