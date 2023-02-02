PHOTOS: Omaha Police release body camera images of fatal shooting at storage facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday released four body camera images of the man involved in a deadly shootout with officers at a storage unit on Monday night.

OPD body camera images show frames of officers’ encounter with 38-year-old Steven Docken of Council Bluffs before he was shot dead.

“The images show the officers first contact with Mr. Docken, him running from officers, and then Mr. Docken on the floor after falling just before the physical altercation with officers,” the OPD news release states.

A grand jury will hear the case, in accordance with Nebraska state law.

Docken was wanted on two bench warrants: one for failing to show up for a violation of probation hearing on Oct. 6; and for failing to show up for a pretrial hearing on a case where he was accused of disturbing the peace and obstructing a peace officer.

Steven Docken (Omaha Police Department)

