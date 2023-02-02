Omaha fire crews battle detached garage fire at 33rd & Lafayette

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a fire in a detached garage near 33rd and Lafayette Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., fire crews saw flames and smoke on approach. A resident had attempted to extinguish the fire before OFD crews arrived and suffered minor facial burns. She was treated at the scene and refused medical transport.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes. The cause was determined to be a legal fire pit placed too close to combustibles. Smoke detectors were not present in the garage.

Property loss is estimated at $18,500.

