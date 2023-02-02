Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A now-former LPS mentor is facing child pornography accusations.

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), have arrested a Lincoln man after a child exploitation investigation.

Wednesday morning, investigators performed a search warrant at the home of Joseph Maciarz Jr., 61, in Lincoln, NSP said that search uncovered numerous items of child pornography.

Maciarz Jr. was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. Maciarz was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Maciarz was a gifted mentor at Lincoln Public Schools.

According to a spokesperson with the district: “As of today, February 1, Maciarz is no longer working as a gifted mentor at Lincoln Public Schools. Gifted mentors are not full time employees. They are contracted to work individually or in small groups with highly gifted students. They meet during the school day in areas around other students and staff within school buildings to provide support and differentiated instruction.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

