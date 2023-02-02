Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

Unadilla Billie is in her second year as the forecaster for whether or not we will have six more weeks of winter, or an early summer.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.

The village of Unadilla with a population of less than 400 people rallies together during the Groundhog holiday. They hold the title of the Groundhog Capital of Nebraska. The festivities of Groundhog Day don’t end at the prediction, they’ll host a parade this Saturday to crown a king and queen and bring everyone together. The event goes on rain or shine and has even been held during one degree weather.

Dan Anderson is the owner of the Nitty Gritty Gas and Thrift which is where Unadilla Bill resides in his retirement.

“It really brings the town together in February when it’s cold and people are looking for something to do and have a little cabin fever they can get outside and enjoy themselves,” Anderson said.

This morning, Unadilla Billie saw her shadow meaning we will have six more weeks of winter.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released images from surveillance cameras a day after 32-year-old Joseph Jones walked...
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store
Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired.
Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Omaha Police released body camera footage of the incident leading up to the fatal shooting of...
PHOTOS: Omaha Police release body camera images of fatal shooting at storage facility
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?

Latest News

Midday Update
Uncle of Target Shooting suspect
Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
Omaha police released surveillance photos of Joseph Jones, 32, the man they say terrorized...
West Omaha Target store reopening after shooting
Unadilla Billie took over for the iconic Unadilla Bill last year.
Unadilla Billie tradition