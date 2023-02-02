Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly end to the work week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warmer Wednesday our next cold front is waiting just to the N! We’ll kick off Thursday with temperatures in the teens for the Metro, plenty of sun and a steady warm up through abut midday... once the front gets here temperatures drop fast and breezes pick back up Thursday from the N behind our next cold front. We’ll warm to the upper 20s around 12-1PM and then cool down. With gusts into the 20s it will feel more like the teens.

Thursday forecast (wowt)

Winds shift from the S on Friday but come a bit too late in the day to provide much warming... we’ll sit in the upper 20s again after a very cold start near 0 for the Metro.

Friday lows (wowt)

A ridge of high pressure makes a difference for us by the weekend! As that builds in from the W we make the climb into the mid to upper 40s Saturday and Sunday... just shy of 50! We’ll stay mild Monday.

Warming back up (wowt)

Our next system passes just to our SE Monday providing only a slight chance of a shower in the Metro... we do cool behind it with a drop back to the low 40s.

10 day forecast (wowt)

