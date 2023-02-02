Council Bluffs Police say all 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man in custody

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police confirmed Thursday that all seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody.

The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery in the death of Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., on around 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at a Council Bluffs apartment.

Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody as of Wednesday.

CBPD said in a Thursday news release that Devin Adkins, 30, had been arrested in Shreveport, La., and remained in custody there. The Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force arrested Trebor Carman, 19, and Dontre Hudson, 20, in Omaha; they were being held in the Douglas County jail and awaiting extradition to Council Bluffs.

Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself in to authorities at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; she is currently being held in Pottawattamie County jail.

According to the report, police found Dobberstein lying on the floor of the apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said that the seven suspects conspired to rob Dobberstein as he was delivering drugs to them. According to the police report, four of them met him in the apartment; shots were fired, killing Dobberstein.

