City of Omaha to receive federal funding to remove lead contamination

EPA logo
EPA logo(EPA via MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha is set to receive over $34 million in federal funding to help remove lead contamination from the city’s homes.

Tomorrow, the Environmental Protection Agency will present the city with a $29.9 million check as a part of its agreement with the city to continue remediating lead-contaminated homes and yards within the Omaha Lead Superfund Site.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development will present an additional $4.4 million in grants through its Lead-Based Paint and Lead Hazard Reduction and Healthy Homes programs. The funds will allow the city to address lead-based paint issues in 160 Omaha homes.

The seven-year agreement renewal will fund the city with $4.3 million annually.

The money will be presented to the city tomorrow, Feb. 3, at the Revive Center near 24th and Lake Streets.

