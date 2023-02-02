22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle that appeared to have left a roadway in a southwest Omaha neighborhood and hit a tree.

Alexander Locum, 22, was found dead in a vehicle near 151st and Z streets just before 3 a.m. Thursday, according to an Omaha Police report.

The 2007 Nissan Muran had been traveling eastbound on Z Street when the crash occurred, the report states. Locum was alone in the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

OPD said the crash remains under investigation.

