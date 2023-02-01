Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits for his receivers to get into position...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits for his receivers to get into position during pre-game warmups before an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning.(Peter Joneleit | AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.

Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.”

He briefly retired after the 2021 season, but wound up coming back for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.

