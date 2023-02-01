Source of school shooting threat at Thayer Central ‘out of state and not credible’

By Lorena Carmona
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST
HEBRON, Neb. (KSNB) - Authorities have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron.

“The source has been determined to be out of state and not credible and in no way currently affiliated with Thayer Central Community Schools,” the school administration said in a message to families Wednesday.

The school has been closed this week during the investigation. The threat of a potential school shooting was made against the school via social media on Friday afternoon.

Thayer Central Superintendent Randy Page said the closure was out of an abundance of caution.

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit and Thayer County Law Enforcement determined the source of the threat and identified a suspect. NSP said the suspect is located in New Mexico and they are now working with authorities in New Mexico on this case.

Thayer Central Community Schools will reopen Thursday for a regular school day.

“Counselors will be on site tomorrow for any staff or students needing support in processing the events of the last few days,” the school said in a statement. “Law Enforcement will have a presence on our campus in the coming days as this investigation is completed.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

