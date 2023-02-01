Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer day of the week to start February

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s yet another cold morning out there for most but at least the temperatures are in the double digits. Abundant sunshine and a light south breeze will help send us near 40 degrees for a high, the warmest of the week.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

That south breeze won’t be any stronger than 15-20 mph at times today.

A cold front will move in Thursday and graze us with some colder air for a couple days before it moves east. We’ll likely see a high in the upper 20s Thursday somewhere near the noon hour in the metro before the colder air starts to pour in the rest of the day.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

The north wind will kick up Thursday afternoon too with gusts 20-25 mph at times in the afternoon that will help drag the cold in.

Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)

It will be a 2 day cold snap before the south breeze starts to try to warm us late Friday and into weekend. The coldest morning will be Friday morning as we dip down to near zero.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired.
Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting...
York woman found dead, suspect in custody
Nebraska, Iowa governors sign joint letter in opposition to new WOTUS rule

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Warming back up
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A breezy week of ups and downs
Emily's 10 day forecast