Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer day of the week to start February

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s yet another cold morning out there for most but at least the temperatures are in the double digits. Abundant sunshine and a light south breeze will help send us near 40 degrees for a high, the warmest of the week.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

That south breeze won’t be any stronger than 15-20 mph at times today.

A cold front will move in Thursday and graze us with some colder air for a couple days before it moves east. We’ll likely see a high in the upper 20s Thursday somewhere near the noon hour in the metro before the colder air starts to pour in the rest of the day.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

The north wind will kick up Thursday afternoon too with gusts 20-25 mph at times in the afternoon that will help drag the cold in.

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

It will be a 2 day cold snap before the south breeze starts to try to warm us late Friday and into weekend. The coldest morning will be Friday morning as we dip down to near zero.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.