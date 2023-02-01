LIVE at 1:30PM: Public hearing on ‘heartbeat bill’ in Nebraska Legislature

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Wednesday, a state legislative committee will hear testimony on Legislative Bill 626, the “Nebraska Heartbeat Act.” It would ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected, which is about six weeks into a pregnancy. There would be exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother.

Current Nebraska law bans abortion after 20 weeks.

Dozens of people are expected to testify at the public hearing on LB 626 on Wednesday afternoon. Watch the hearing live in the video player above when it begins at 1:30 p.m.

The new proposal would not criminalize either patients seeking abortions or doctors performing them. Doctors, however, would lose their medical licenses if they performed an abortion after an ultrasound finds a heartbeat or if they performed an abortion without the required ultrasound.

State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston is the bill’s sponsor.

The Nebraska Examiner contributed to this report.

