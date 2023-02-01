Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A breezy week of ups and downs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re finally shaking the intense cold we started the week with after a climb back into the mid to upper 20s for our Tuesday... the warm up keeps on going Wednesday with a high of 41 in the Metro and continued sunshine. Enjoy!

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

Breezes pick back up Thursday from the N behind our next cold front and push highs into the upper 20s. With gusts into the 20s and 30s it will feel more like the teens. Winds shift from the S on Friday but come a bit too late in the day to provide much warming... we’ll sit near 30 once again.

A ridge of high pressure makes a difference for us by the weekend! As that builds in from the W we make the climb into the 40s Saturday and Sunday... just shy of 50 on Sunday! We’ll warm up even more Monday to a high of 51.

Warming back up (wowt)

Our next system passes just to our SE Monday providing only a slight chance of a shower in the Metro... we do cool behind it with a drop back to the mid 30s. It’s brief and we return to the 40s after that.

10 day forecast (wowt)

