Chaplain programs available for police, families after officer-involved shootings

Chaplains are available to law enforcement officers for those who need an ear following traumatic events.
By Brent Weber
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most never discharge their firearm in the line of duty.

But Jeff Kaiser says those who have chosen to walk in the profession of law enforcement must prepare for the harsh reality.

So for starters, his job is to make sure an officer involved in a deadly shooting isn’t alone.

“One of the things I think that’s probably very safe is never saying, ‘Hey, I know how you feel,’” said Kaiser, lead chaplain with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. “Because you never underestimate the power of the ministry of presence. You don’t buy that, it’s like sometimes just being there. And it’s okay that they’re silent because sometimes it’s [about] having another person there.”

Reverend Tom Meradith was part of the Mayor’s clergy team in the wake of the deadly Von Maur shooting in 2007, and has done significant work with military veterans as well.

He said for those who’ve been fired at or upon in the line of duty, the questions they riddle themselves with rarely have answers.

“What do I do with what I have, with what’s happened to me? The incident last night, the incident today, what do I do with it?” said Rev. Meradith, chaplain at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn. “I think they have to face it head-on, and that’s scary.”

Both chaplains agree that in times of divisiveness in the community over policing, officers and their families should not face it alone.

“It’s not that I can fix...dump truck of stuff, knowing that it doesn’t go any further,” Kaiser said.

“We all know that during the tough times, we rally around those that we can trust,” Meradith said. “And if we feel like the only ones that we can trust are ourselves, then we’ve got some bad problems. And I think that’s where we are today, with the way we look at our police officers.”

About 20 men and women are part of OPD’s chaplain program, representing a variety of faiths. This isn’t about any one religion -- it’s about the commonality of healing.

Omaha is home to the First Responders Foundation, providing resources for individuals or families dealing with the aftermath of traumatic incidents.

