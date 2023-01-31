York woman found dead, suspect in custody

Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting...
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting Tuesday night in York.(York County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Jan. 31, 2023
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night.

The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m.

After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical assistance was called, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as 46-year-old Stacie Beutler of York.

While on the scene, York Police later received information about the location of a suspect at another house in York.

A short time later, police arrested 47-year-old Bart Beutler of York, without incident on charges of murder in the first degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was transported to and left in the custody of the York County Jail.

Beutler was taken into custody 30 minutes after the initial report and there is no indication at this time that anyone else is involved.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the case.

