Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold start but a warmer Tuesday afternoon ahead

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re again in the single digits this morning with wind chills below zero but we’ll do much more warming this afternoon. After a high of only 12 on Monday, we’ll reach for the upper 20s this afternoon. That should heat the pavement up enough to do a little melting.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll have a south breeze at 5-15 mph that will help us with a little of the warming as well. Some isolated gusts up near 20 mph are likely as well.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest of the week with a high in the lower 40s with help from a south breeze yet again.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Enjoy it because we’ll have about a 2 day setback as we get grazed by a bit of arctic air that will be a much bigger problem to our east into the weekend. It will set us back into the 20s for highs Thursday and Friday before quickly exiting and allowing us to reach the 40s this weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

