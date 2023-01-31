Police responding to west Omaha Target store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several police officers were dispatched to a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday after reports of shots fired in the store.

Omaha Police said in a tweet at 12:22 p.m. that “officers are clearing the store at this time” and that there were an “unknown number of victims as the investigation is in the early stages.”

A heavy police presence have responded to the location near 180th Street and West Center Road.

