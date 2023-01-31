Nebraska prison employee arrested for alleged sexual assault of co-worker

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An employee at a Nebraska prison has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), 33-year-old James Cherry was arrested Monday by the Nebraska State Patrol at his home in Humboldt for first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault.

NDCS says Cherry is an employee at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and was arrested after an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a co-worker in October 2022.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

-

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
The Plattsmouth Police Department are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman.
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank branch near 175th and West...
New details emerge in Omaha bank robbery after suspects appear in court
Omaha Public Schools Secondary Success Program takes place at 3030 Spaulding St.
Omaha Public Schools program staffer hurt by middle-school student with knife

Latest News

Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store
Police respond after reports of shots fired in an Omaha Target store
Police respond after reports of shots fired at west Omaha Target
Dozens of police officers respond to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
LIVE: Police say West Omaha Target store secure; public advised to stay away
An officer-involved shooting ended with one person dead Monday night
Two Omaha Police officers shot, third person killed