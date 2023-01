OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than a dozen OPD units are on the scene at 53rd & Center streets late Monday night.

Center Street is closed in both directions at 53rd as of 11 p.m.

OPD is calling it an “active investigation.”

There is an active police investigation near 53rd and Center Street.



There will be a large police presence well into the morning hours. pic.twitter.com/hfciedJn7o — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.