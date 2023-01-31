Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet

A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Australia. (Source: Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a snake in my … toilet?!

That’s the call a snake catcher received in Queensland, Australia, when a 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.

For Australians, it’s not an uncommon occurrence, as snakes often make their way into homes during summer months seeking water.

The snake catcher calmly retrieved the snake before releasing it back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
The Plattsmouth Police Department are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman.
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank branch near 175th and West...
New details emerge in Omaha bank robbery after suspects appear in court
Omaha Public Schools Secondary Success Program takes place at 3030 Spaulding St.
Omaha Public Schools program staffer hurt by middle-school student with knife

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
The Chicken & Gnocchi soup is normally not red.
Rao’s soup recalled for having wrong contents
FILE - A Boeing 747-8, Boeing's new passenger plane, takes its first flight, Sunday, March 20,...
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet
A comet discovered just last year is finally visible to skywatchers on Earth, and could become...
Green comet seen drifting across the night sky