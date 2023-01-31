Family demands justice after double amputee dies in officer-involved shooting

A double amputee was killed by police Thursday. (KCAL, KCBS, TWITTER, @WAFLO998, LOWE FAMILY, HUNTINGTON PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN, Twitter/@WAFLO998)
By Joy Benedict
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KCAL) - A family in California is calling for justice after a double amputee was shot and killed by police.

“My son was murdered. I don’t want nobody to react on it. I just want y’all to get justice,” Dorothy Lowe said.

Dorothy Lowe’s son 36-year-old Anthony Lowe Jr. was shot and killed by Huntington Park police officers on Thursday.

Moments before, a bystander caught the confrontation on video. The alarming video shows Anthony Lowe Jr., holding what appears to be a butcher knife, trying to get away from police on what is left of his legs.

“They refuse to give everything we need to know what really happened to him,” his cousin, Ellakenyada Gorum, said. “He was not homeless, he was loved. And it’s sad, really sad, that they’re getting away from killing our African American people, just getting away with it. He was in a wheelchair. What more could he do? What more could he do?”

Police officers said they got a call at 3:45 p.m. Thursday from a man saying he was stabbed by a man in a wheelchair. When officers arrived, they found Anthony Lowe Jr. with a knife, they say he got out of his wheelchair and attempted to get away.

In a statement, the Huntington Park Police Department says officers tried twice to deploy tasers but were unsuccessful in subduing Anthony Lowe Jr.

After he continued to threaten officers with the knife, an officer-involved shooting happened.

“Be realistic about this, what could he have possibly done in a wheelchair?” his aunt, who did not provide her name, said. “We want justice.”

Anthony Lowe Jr.’s family and friends also want answers as they say they have heard little from the police department or the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting in the investigation.

“You guys knew your lives wasn’t in danger. He’s running on his limbs. How cold-hearted could they be?” Gorum said.

While the family struggles to make sense of their loss, they are remembering Anthony Lowe Jr. as a father, brother, son and friend.

“He got a strong family that loves him, so we want justice for our whole family,” his sister Yatoya Toy said.

It’s not clear if there is any body cam or dash cam video of the shooting,

A nearby business has security video of the officer-involved shooting and has handed the video to the sheriff.

At this time, authorities said they are not sharing that video.

Copyright 2023 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Plattsmouth Police Department are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman.
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting involving two OPD officers identified
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank branch near 175th and West...
New details emerge in Omaha bank robbery after suspects appear in court
Omaha Public Schools Secondary Success Program takes place at 3030 Spaulding St.
Omaha Public Schools program staffer hurt by middle-school student with knife

Latest News

Friends remember pro skier Kyle Smaine, who was killed in an avalanche. (KMAX/KOVR/DANE...
Friends remember pro skier killed in avalanche
A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.
Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Chicago
Ford says it’s working with NHTSA on the investigation.
US probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers
FILE - President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Trump lawsuit claims Woodward audiobook violates copyright
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas