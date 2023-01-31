Downtown Lincoln church vandalized over weekend

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism at a downtown church.

Officers were dispatched to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, at 11th and M Streets, on a report of a check security around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

LPD said a passerby noticed a glass door along M Street had been shattered.

Responding officers reported searching the building after finding the broken door, but no suspects were located.

Custodial staff was advised of the damage by police, which is estimated to total about $1,500.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

