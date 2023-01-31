Colorado resident arrested after pursuit in Nebraska allegedly reaches speeds of 150 mph

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old from Colorado was arrested in eastern Nebraska after a high-speed pursuit on I-80.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at roughly 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper allegedly saw a Subaru WRX speeding over 100 mph on I-80 near Gretna.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the suspect allegedly fled and the trooper started to pursue.

Continuing west on I-80, the Subaru driver allegedly reached speeds of 150 mph. After roughly 10 miles the Subaru’s engine failed and the vehicle stopped. The pursuit lasted less than five minutes.

The driver was identified as an 18-year-old male from Colorado. He was arrested for willful reckless driving and flight to avoid arrest.

