Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink

(MGN)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse.

It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover.

A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the ceiling. Everyone was immediately taken off the ice. The ceiling caved in just minutes later.

Staff tells 6 News a pipe connected to the building’s sprinkler system burst, causing hundreds of gallons of water to fall onto the ice.

The general manager tells us they expect the rink to be repaired and back open to the public in the coming days. No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Plattsmouth Police Department are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman.
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
A rise in car thefts is potentially tied to social media trends
TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
Omaha Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at dry cleaning business

Latest News

(AP graphic)
Monday Jan. 30 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County
An Omaha man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Lincoln man in 2021.
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for Lincoln homicide
OPPD has announced the first two winners of funding through its "Greener Together" initiative.
OPPD announces first two winners in "Greener Together" program
6 News has learned that Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen is retiring at the end of March.
BREAKING: OFD Chief Dan Olsen retiring