Applications open for 2023 Nebraska Ag Youth Institute

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from high school juniors and seniors for this year’s Nebraska Agriculture Youth Institute.

The one-week program invites 11th and 12th graders to learn more about agriculture and provides networking opportunities for agricultural careers. The program is in its 52nd year, with this year’s theme being “For the Future.”

The program is the longest-running of its kind in the country and features speakers, discussions on agricultural issues and leadership opportunities. Students selected to attend do so free of charge thanks to sponsor donations.

This year’s event will be held July 10-14 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus. Applications are open through April 15 and can be submitted online.

Students are selected by NDA based on leadership skills and interest and involvement in agriculture.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.